Paris Police Report Tuesday (Apr 13)

David Conrad Dawson

Officers arrested David Conrad Dawson, 42, of Clarksville, in the 4300-block of Bonham on a felony probation violation warrant at 10:21 am Monday. Dawson is currently on probation for driving while intoxicated – third or more convictions. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 500-block of Lamar Ave at 7:55 Monday morning. The victim reported that someone had kicked in a door to gain access and then damaged the cash register and stole the money. The incident is under investigation.

Marley Trelyn Walters

Paris Police arrested Marley Trelyn Walters, 23, of Paris, at 1:30 Monday afternoon on a Collin County felony probation violation warrant. Walters was arrested at the Lamar County Probation Office and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Zachary Christian Thompson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of SE 20th St at 9:24 Monday night for a traffic violation. Three males occupied the car, and the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the passenger compartment. The driver, Zachary Christian Thompson, 18, of Paris, had marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. Further investigation found Thompson in possession of a pistol and an illegal sawed-off shotgun. Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful carrying a weapon, and possession of marijuana. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Donny Mac Thomas

Tuesday morning at 2:39, Paris Police observed an occupied vehicle sitting on a parking lot in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. When the officer checked the welfare of the occupants, he saw marijuana on the dashboard. During the investigation, the driver, Donny Mac Thomas, 52, of Bogata, had possession of many paraphernalia items related to marijuana use. Thomas had three outstanding traffic warrants, and officers arrested him. During the arrest, Thomas had more than one gram of methamphetamine in his pocket. He was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Apr 12).