Paris Police Report Tuesday (Mar 2)

Heather Melton

Paris Police arrested Heather Melton, 30, of Detroit, Texas, in the 800-block of SE 40th St at 12:07 Monday afternoon, on a felony Lamar County probation violation warrant. They later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 2600-block of N. Main St at 8:16 Monday morning. The victim reported that two trailers had been stolen sometime over the weekend. They caught the suspects on surveillance cameras at midnight Monday morning when a white Chevrolet pick-up hooked up to it and drove away. Two white or Hispanic males occupied the vehicle. The owner valued the trailers at $8,200. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Mar 01).