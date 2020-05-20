Paris Regional Medical Center FAQ’s For Patients

Frequently Asked Questions for Patients

Is the hospital clean and safe?

Our hospital is clean and safe – just like it always has been! One of the core elements of properly managing infectious diseases is the cleanliness of our physical facility. We meet all Joint Commission and OSHA requirements on cleaning and air exchanges in the facility by continuously monitor and follow the CDC guidance on the cleaning of rooms, common areas, etc. within the hospital. It includes the use of antiviral disinfectants and HEPA and charcoal air filtration. Our team received training on the latest recommendations for the prevention of all infections and contaminations.

Do you have the supplies and capacity to accommodate my procedure?

Our clinical teams will conduct twice daily “go/no-go” meetings to review crucial supplies such as PPE, medications, blood, space, and staffing. It ensures that we have enough to comfortably care for those undergoing elective/non-urgent procedures AND accommodate our ordinary emergency care and potential COVID-19 patients.

We are not booking our schedules too full capacity. Out of caution and the conservation of supplies in mind, we are not starting with a full schedule. Should things continue to progress positively, we’ll increase our capacity on a week-by-week basis. It is for your safety and ours.

Do you have enough staff to resume elective/non-urgent procedures?

Our team regularly monitors staffing levels to ensure a safe environment for all patients, providers, and employees. Also, we screen all employees daily for COVID-19 symptoms. We are confident that we have the appropriate staff and providers to resume elective and non-urgent procedures while also accommodating our ordinary emergency care and potential COVID-19 patients.

Will my experience be the same as in the past?

Your experience in our facility may look a little different than in the past, but this is because we have new processes and procedures in place to protect your health during the COVID-19 pandemic further.

What should I expect during my procedure?

Upon arrival at the facility, you will be asked the same standard screening questions and provided with a cloth mask (if you do not already have one). If you have your mask or bandana to cover your mouth and nose, you can wear that.

We continue to operate under a zero-visitor protocol out of an abundance of caution, so your family member/spouse/friend/caregiver will not be permitted to enter the hospital. We will gather their contact information so we can follow up with them to provide an update after your procedure and share instructions for pick up at the same location. If you feel you need a caregiver to accompany you for extenuating medical reasons, please contact us in advance so we can discuss arrangement possibilities.

You may never see another patient while you are here, and that is intentional for now. We are currently trying to minimize overlap to promote social distancing, conserve resources, and protect all our patients and employees.

You are going to be asked COVID-19 screening questions multiple times by multiple people, up until admissions for your procedure. You may get tired of these questions, but we assure you they are for your health and safety, and that of our staff.

You may never see the faces of your care team members under their protective equipment. We do regret this, as the personal connections we have with our patients and community are what keep us going; however, this is a critical precaution we are taking to protect you and our clinical staff.

What questions will I be asked during the screening?

The questions are part of our standard COVID-19 screening process and include asking if you have….

Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing



Or at least two of these symptoms:

Fever Chills Repeated shaking with chills Muscle pain Headache Sore throat New loss of taste or smell



Whenever you asked, please answer these screening questions honestly. If there is the postponement of your procedure, it will be just that: postponed. It does NOT mean cancelation, and we will work with you to reschedule as soon as possible.

How will I prepare for my procedure?

If you are having a surgical procedure, you should practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven (7) days to minimize potential exposure before your procedure. It means going a step further from social distancing – trying only to leave your home for critical needs such as groceries or going to the pharmacy. If you need to leave for an essential purpose, you must wear a mask. You also will be asked to check your temperature daily during these seven days and report any result above 100°F to your provider. Finally, you will be tested for COVID-19 before your procedure as an additional precaution.

If you have an imaging procedure, you are screened and masked, but not tested for COVID-19.

Will I be tested for COVID-19?

If you are having a surgical procedure, you receive a test for COVID-19 before your procedure. Your provider will place the order for the test, and the hospital will reach out with instructions for scheduling. If your test happens to be positive, there is postponement off your procedure, and you receive guidance related to your care. If you have an imaging procedure, you receive screening and mask, but not tested for COVID-19.

Can my family member/spouse/friend/caregiver come with me to the facility?

If you have a family member/spouse/friend/caregiver with you, he/she will not be permitted to enter the hospital. We are still operating under our zero-visitor protocol out of an abundance of caution. When you arrive, you will either park and enter through the main entrance or be dropped off by your family member/spouse/friend/caregiver at the main entrance, from which they will pull to the parking lot and remain in the car. We will gather their contact information so we can follow up with them to provide an update after your procedure and share instructions for pick up at the same location.

What happens when I arrive for my procedure?

When you arrive at the facility, you will be asked the same standard screening questions and provided with a cloth mask (if you do not already have one). If you have your mask or bandana to cover your mouth and nose, you can wear that.

Will I be treated near COVID-19 patients?

We are not performing elective/non-urgent procedures on COVID-19 positive patients at this time.

All patients who test positive for infectious diseases, including COVID-19, are isolated for treatment by the Texas Department of State Health Services and CDC guidelines. Our hospital has a dedicated isolation unit/wing for treatment of patients under investigation (PUIs) and patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving care outside of the ICU.

If I have additional questions about my procedure, who should I contact?

If you have any questions, please call our team at 903.737.1111.