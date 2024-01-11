Paris Warming Center To Open Due To Winter Storm

As temperatures fall below freezing beginning on Sunday and with a chance of snow on Monday, warming centers will open in of Paris. Beginning at 5pm on Sunday, the Salvation Army at 350 W. Kaufman will serve dinner and then open an overnight warming shelter until 7am on Monday morning. Lamar Avenue Church of Christ will be open on Monday from 7am-4pm as a daytime warming shelter. If needed, they will also be open Tuesday from 7am-noon. Those wishing to volunteer can call the Salvation Army at 903-784-7548 or Lamar Avenue Church of Christ at 903-785-0387.

Please refer anyone without shelter or without heat to go to these warming shelters.