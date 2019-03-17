Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019

Paris Wildcat – Sports

6 hours ago

Hey, Wildcat Fans,

You have the opportunity to buy a commemorative baseball T-shirt celebrating the team’s return to ” The Hill.” The shirt was designed and drawn by Johnny Roy Holleman, and King’s Sports and Awards will do the printing. All you need to do is place your order with Kay Holleman (903 785-3593) by Wednesday (Mar 27), and pick up and pay for the shirts at King’s Sports by April 5. Prices for the shirts are $10.-$13 each. If you are a true “bleacher bum,” you’ll proudly wear the shirt as we All back the CATS!

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     