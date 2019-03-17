Paris Wildcat – Sports

Hey, Wildcat Fans,

You have the opportunity to buy a commemorative baseball T-shirt celebrating the team’s return to ” The Hill.” The shirt was designed and drawn by Johnny Roy Holleman, and King’s Sports and Awards will do the printing. All you need to do is place your order with Kay Holleman (903 785-3593) by Wednesday (Mar 27), and pick up and pay for the shirts at King’s Sports by April 5. Prices for the shirts are $10.-$13 each. If you are a true “bleacher bum,” you’ll proudly wear the shirt as we All back the CATS!