TAMUC – Sports

Willie Rooks named D2CCA Second Team All-Region.

DURANGO, Colo.– Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball player Willie Rooks has been named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-South Central Region Second Team. The All-Region teams were released on Friday by the D2CCA.

Rooks– a senior from Houston (North Forest)– earns the first All-Region honor of his A&M-Commerce career. He was a First Team All-Conference selection, leading the Lions in scoring, rebounding and minutes played, and he made LSC history as the first player in conference history to record a triple-double in the LSC Tournament. Rooks ranked fourth in the LSC in minutes played and was tied for the conference lead in three-pointers per game. He also ranked sixth in the LSC in field goal percentage, 10th in rebounds and 11th in assists. He has scored in double figures in 27 of the Lions’ 31 games of the season.

Rooks and the Lions are the fourth seed in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament. They will face fifth-seed Dallas Baptist in round one of the tournament. The game will be played on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at First United Bank Center in Canyon.

2018-19 D2CCA SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL TEAMS

First Team

Ryan Quaid, West Texas A&M (G, Sr., Fort Collins, Colo.)

Ashton Spears, St. Edward’s (G, Jr., Independence, La.)

Josh Hawley, Tarleton State (F, Jr., Irving, Texas)

Ben Sonnefeld, Colorado School of Mines (G, Sr., Katy, Texas)

Brennen Fowler, Lubbock Christian (F, Sr., Smyer, Texas)

Second Team

Qua Grant, West Texas A&M (G, Fr., Waxahachie, Texas)

Gerad Davis, New Mexico Highlands (G, Sr., Las Vegas, Nev.)

Willie Rooks, Texas A&M-Commerce (G, Sr., Houston, Texas)

Connor Nichols, Colorado Mesa (G, Sr., Scottsdale, Ariz.)

*Jacob Ledoux, UT Permian Basin (G, Jr., Port Barre, La.)

*Raquan Mitchell, New Mexico Highlands (G, Jr., Miami, Fla.)

*Chandler Jacobs, Dallas Baptist (G, So., Missouri City, Texas)

*Ties were not broken for Second Team

South Central Regional Player of the Year

Ryan Quaid, West Texas A&M

