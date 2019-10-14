Paris Wildcat – Sports

Monday 10-14-19

Golf is playing at Sulphur Springs this at SSCC 9:00 am – tee-off

PJH Volleyball is playing tonight at Paris Junior High Gym vs. Pittsburg at 4:30 pm

Cross Country runs today at Lake Bob Sandlin for the District Meet

Tuesday 10-15-19

PJH Football ( 7th) playing at Denison at 5:00 pm.

PJH Football ( 8th) playing at Wildcat Stadium at 6:00 pm

Ladycat Volleyball at Pittsburg 4:30 ( F, JV, and V )

Friday 10-18-19

Ladycat Volleyball at Wildcat Gym vs. North Lamar at 4:30

Friday night’s game against North Lamar is for Breast Cancer Awareness. Varsity will play at 4:30 and JV afterward. It is a BIG GAME for the Ladycats.

PARIS WILDCATS vs. ARGYLE at Wildcat Stadium. Kick-off at 7:30.

Tickets are at the PHS School Store during lunch. Athletic Office will be selling general admission and student tickets on Friday from 8:00 until 2:00. Pre-Sale tickets are $3.00 and $5:00. Tickets at the gate are $6.00 for general admission, and Reserved Tickets are $10.00. UIL, District, Senior Citizens, and Teachers with a badge and one other, admitted in free.

Remember, there is a separate window at the front of the stadium for the Reserved Tickets. You can pay by credit card or with cash. If you need to purchase a General Admission with a credit card, you may buy your ticket at the Reserved Window.

You may buy tickets all week long online at www.gofan.co/pariswildcats. If you need help trying to purchase your tickets, you may contact the GoFan support, and their number is 678-7676. If you have questions, contact Kayla Cheatwood also at 903 737-7427.

Have a great week and Please come and support the teams.