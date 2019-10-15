cypress basin hospice
Paris Wildcat – Sports

1 hour ago

The Paris High boys played in the Sulphur Springs Fall Invitational on Monday (Oct 14), and the team finished second-place, three shots behind host Sulphur Springs with a 326. Mason Napier was a second-place individual with 73. Tyler Harvey was third with 76, and Holden Stone tied for fourth with 77. Other scores were: Tate Lewis 100; Mathew Scott 105, and Davis Green 112.

Two of Paris’ girls competed as medalists. Clairah White shot 119, and Emma Homer shot 124. Neither placed.

Other teams and individual scores are attached.

