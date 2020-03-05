Paris Wildcat – Sports

Paris High School Track Meet, held in Gladewater tomorrow (Mar 5), called the Bears Relays, will start with the Field Events at 1:00, and the Running Events start around 3:30 to 4:00.

Paris Wildcats (V) vs. Dallas Carter (H) at Commerce on Friday (Mar 6) at 6:00 pm

The following is Ticket Information from Commerce:

“We encourage all fans to purchase tickets online via UIL Boys Regional Tickets” -or- https://wearelionstix.universitytickets.com/w/

Tickets Prices:

Session 1-Friday (2 games)

Session 2-Saturday (1 Game)

Per session:

Adults $10.00

Student/Child $5.00

I have gotten calls about the cost of tickets online. There is no option to buy student tickets online. I got in touch with Texas A & M University-Commerce, this is their response:

“Child/Student tickets can only be purchased at the ticket booth at the Field House. Unfortunately, we have had people abuse the ticket price, so we had to adjust our ticket operations.”

So, if you buy early, it is $10.00 each for any or all tickets.

If you are not able to make it to the game, please tune in to KBUS, 101.9 tomorrow night.