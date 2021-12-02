Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Paris Wildcats – Sports

Paris Junior High Ladycat Basketball will be playing at Liberty Eylau on Thursday (Dec 2). The ticket link for LE is LEISD.net.

Wildcat Basketball at Van Tournament on Thursday (Dec 2) 

Below is the ticket information

Here is the information to purchase tickets. They will accept cash at the door.

Thursday Online Tickets

https://princetonisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/396?es=h4dod75kenivps0hqqndpuhj27&single=0

Friday Online Tickets

https://princetonisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/397?es=h4dod75kenivps0hqqndpuhj27&single=0

Saturday Online Tickets

https://princetonisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/398?es=h4dod75kenivps0hqqndpuhj27&single=0

 

