Paris Wine Fest Coming In April

Paris Texas Wine Fest is back. Join your friends for an evening to Sip, Savor and Shop around downtown Paris, Texas! April 13, 2024, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Paris Main Street and partners present Paris, Texas Wine Fest, a ticketed event that highlights Texas Wineries from across the state, local restaurants, food trucks, and farms, and local retail shops and galleries found in downtown Paris Texas.

Beginning at 5:45 p.m. ticket holders can check in at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman in downtown Paris, Texas to pick up their 2024 swag bags and participant wristband. This year’s swag bags include a 2024 commemorative wine glass, wine glass lanyard, reusable wine bottle tote for purchases. These items are provided courtesy of the event sponsors and all ticket holders will receive swag.

The event boasts 10 different wineries from across Texas. Each winery will have a booth set up inside a business where winery representatives will give attendees a sample of their wine, and share information about their vineyards and types of wine they make. Attendees will also be given the option to purchase their favorite wines by the glass, or bottle.

Each downtown business will also host one of 10 different eateries, food trucks, farms or restaurants from across northeast Texas. Ticket holders can expect a bite sized sample of and gourmet bites representative of amazing menu items found at each participating food establishment. Some menu items will be for sale depending on location.

NEW THIS YEAR!! Fete de Vin VIP Pairing Experience

VIP ticket holders will arrive early to enjoy an exclusive, curated experience hosted at Paris Emporium prior to Wine Fest. Delicious hors d’oeuvres prepared by our executive chef will be paired with selected French wines at four different stations, each with a wine expert on hand to enhance and elevate your knowledge and enjoyment of wines.

Tickets for the Fete de Vin Pairing Experience are limited to 50 guests. Enjoy a streamlined ticketing experience starting at 5:00 pm at Paris Emporium (27 Clarksville St.) to receive your Wine Fest wristband and special VIP swag. Fete de Vin will begin at 5:15pm and end at 5:55pm, so that you may start the rest of your evening at Wine Fest right on time.

Entertainment will be provided for the attendees and featured inside businesses or at various outdoor locations.

Event proceeds will help provide funding for the Paris Main Street Building Improvement Grant. Through this program, building and business owners may obtain matching grants for the improvement of downtown signage, facades and other building improvements while keeping the building’s historical integrity. “To date, the Main Street Advisory Board has granted over $110,000 for improvements to historic downtown buildings, in some instances assisting to put them back in service instead of sitting vacant” says Cheri Bedford, Main Street Coordinator. We are also looking at different ways we can incentivize projects in downtown that partner well with our focus areas of more Arts and Entertainment in downtown.

“The Building Improvement Grant has had a huge impact toward the goals for revitalization of the downtown”, says Board Chair Greg Kee.

Only 400 tickets are sold, keeping the event an intimate gathering. Tickets are now available online at Pariswinefest.com. Ticket price points are $45 for Paris Wine Fest and $95 for Fete du Vin VIP Pairing Experience. For a list of all participating businesses visit the website, or call the Main Street program office at 903/784-9293

Save the date, grab a ticket and enjoy an evening to relax with entertainment, Texas wine, regional cuisine and great shopping in downtown Paris. Texas