Paris Police Report For Monday, February 19

Christopher Michael Gauchat

Friday, officers arrested Christopher Michael Gauchat, 40, in Bonham, on an outstanding warrant for Theft over $2,500.00 but less than $30,000. Authorities wanted Gauchat on an incident on February 9, after he entered a local antique store in the 4300 block of Lamar Avenue and purchased several antique toys. He intentionally paid for the items with a check on a closed account. He committed a similar crime in the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Jurisdiction. Gauchat also gave a false ID number during the purchase. Investigating officers learned he had been writing stolen checks at various businesses in the Northeast Texas area. They also arrested him for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying information and placed him in the Lamar County Jail after being arraigned in Fannin County.

Michael Clark Sikes

Officers responded to a disturbance Friday evening at 7:29 involving a firearm in the 1400 block of SE 6th. They contacted the suspect, Michael Clark Sikes, 37, in a vehicle at the scene. Officers searched Sikes’ vehicle and located marijuana. A witness advised that Sikes had thrown a firearm into the bushes, and officers found a handgun the owner had reported stolen in 2018. Sikes was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Damian Demond Wilburn

Sunday night at 10:39, officers arrested Damian Demond Wilburn, 31, after making contact with him in the 100 block of E. Provine. Wilburn had possession of a firearm that the owner had reported stolen in 2023. Wilburn, being a convicted felon, was charged with Unlawful Carrying a gun and a warrant for drug paraphernalia out of Delta County.

Officers made 54 traffic stops, arrested ten adults, and answered 283 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, February 18.

Captain John T. Bull