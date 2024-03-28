Party Friday 03.29 For Special Needs Teens And Adults

All special needs teens and adults are invited to an Easter party from 12:30 to 4:00 pm Friday, March 29, at the Lake Crook Pavilion, 3800 CR 31700, off US. Highway 271 N in Paris. Activities include an Easter egg hunt, games, karaoke with a DJ, a cake walk, and fishing. To RSVP for this event call 903-900-8500 or email monicahelm1@hotmail.com.