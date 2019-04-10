Photo Shoot Benefit For Fight Against Child Exploitation In Philippines

Photos for Freedom

We are so blessed to serve in such a thriving and giving community! We are excited about this year’s fourth annual event called Photos For Freedom. For the past three years during the Easter holiday, Redeeming Zoe has offered mini Easter photo shoots and all proceeds have gone to fighting child exploitation in the Philippines.

Unicef recently did a study and shared that 8 out of every 10 children in the Philippines are at-risk and being exploited online through O.S.E.C. (Online Sexual Exploitation of Children). 77% of all victims are perpetrated by their parents. Redeeming Zoe means to “repair life”. We want families to “pose for freedom” this year!

Each year we have grown with volunteers and people joining us for the photo shoot! This coming year is nothing different. We have Isabel Reyna, Cathy Bryan, and Mandy Fiock as photographers for the event, all who are well known in the area!

April 13th, 19th & 20th 2019 10:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M.

Cathy Bryan with NMotion Photography April 13th 10am-6pm & April 20th 3:30pm-6pm

Mandy Fiock Photography April 19th 10am-6pm

Isabel Reyna Photography April 20th 10am-3:30pm

Each session will include: at least 5 edited photos in 7 to 10 business days, print release and a direct link to download or print your photos. Sessions are $50 to be paid in card or cash. We encourage you to sign-up to save your time slot. Those who have an assigned time will be the first priority. You can sign up on our website at www.redeemingzoe.org