Paris Wildcat – Sports

District 15-AAAA Track and Field Events Schedule for Thursday (Apr 11)

Yippee! I knew someone would come through for me and they did. Attached is the Events for Thursday. Please open the attachment, there is the sequence of events and the times.

DISTRICT 15-AAAA TRACK AND FIELD EVENTS

THURSDAY, 4-11-19, BEGINNING AT 6:00 P.M. @ LIBERTY-EYLAU

I have a list of events in an attachment that is supplied, but this is more a pre-game for the workers. At least you

will see the games and who will be participating. I do not have a formal evening schedule. I hope this will help everyone that has been asking.

DISTRICT 15-AAAA TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

APRIL 8 & 11

MEET WORKER ASSIGNMENTS

Liberty-Eylau will take care of the following:

Announcer

Finish clerk

Scorer

Start clerk

Meet coordinator and referee

Heat clerk

Timers

Exchange Zones

4 X 100: 1. Liberty-Eylau (2) 2. Paris (2) 3. Pittsburg (2)

4 X 200: 1. Liberty-Eylau/PG 2. Paris/North Lamar 3. Pittsburg/Liberty-Eylau

4 X 400: Liberty-Eylau

Break-in: North Lamar

800 Meter: Break-in: PG

+++Please provide two workers for your 4×100 spots. Have someone at the front and back of each zone. On the 4×200, each school will split the duty.

Field Events

Shot Put: Liberty-Eylau

Discus: Paris

Long Jump: Liberty-Eylau

Triple Jump: Pleasant Grove

High Jump: North Lamar

Pole Vault: North Lamar / Pleasant Grove / Liberty-Eylau

+++ We have two shot and discuss rings available. We will only use one each for the competition but both will be available for warm-up ONE hour prior to the start of each division’s competition. Liberty-Eylau will man a coach at each of those spots to assure it will be attended in a professional and orderly manner.

Hurdles:

100 / 110 Meters: Flights 1 / 2: Liberty-Eylau

Flights 3 / 4: Pleasant Grove

Flights 5 / 6: North Lamar

Flights 7 / 8: Paris

Flights 9 / 10: Pittsburg

300 Meter Hurdles: Flights 1 / 2: Liberty-Eylau / Pittsburg

Flights 3 / 4: Pleasant Grove

Flights 5 / 6: North Lamar

Flights 7 / 8: Paris

We will have a field event worker meeting at 9:15 on Monday Morning.

Thank you for your help. We are looking forward to a great district meet. If you have any questions, please email me at clay.busby@leisd.net or call me at 903-701-5356.

Best of luck!

Clay Busby

Way to go Wildcat & Ladycat Golf!

Paris High Boys Golf won the district championship with a two-day team score of 322/308=630. North Lamar was second with 370/334=704. Jackson Nottingham was the district medalist with 78/71=149. Blaine Hill was 2nd with 78/72=150.

1st Team All-District:

Jackson Nottingham, Blaine Hill, Mason Napier(Paris), Jackson Giles(PG), Tate Lewis(Paris).

2nd Team:

Holden Stone(Paris), Tyler Harvey(Paris), Palmer Campbell(NL), Grady Townsend(Pitt), Wade Yantis(Pitt)

Other Paris Scores:

Mason Napier 76/78-154

Tate Lewis 80/79-159

Holden Stone 88/81-169

Tyler Harvey 93/79-179

Adam Clement 99/96-195

Mathew Scott 102/97-199

Drew Bush 109/90-199

The Paris High Girls Golf Teams finished 2nd(956) and 3rd(962) place in District behind PG(937). The Paris High Blue Team will advance to the Regional Tournament as will Bella Hill as a medalist. PG’s Allison Jones was individual medalist with 88/96-184, and Bella Hill was the second individual with 93/93-186.

1st Team All-District:

Allison Jones(PG), Bella Hill(Paris), Julianna Sewell(Pitt), Emily Eddlemon(Paris), Ashlyn Callihan(Paris)

2nd Team:

Taylor Hicks(PG), Riley Bills(Paris), Sehth McNeal(PG), Mailey Bynum(Pitt), Clairah White(Paris)

Other Paris Scores:

Emily Eddlemon 113/115-228

Ashlyn Callihan 119/119-238

Clairah White 121/128-249

Macey McAmis 126/126-252

Emma Homer 122/139-261

Lilly Lewis 132/131-263

Presli Chapman 156/144-300

Ladycat Playoff Shirts

Here is the order form for our regional tournament shirt. Order forms must be turned in to me by no later than 2:00 Thursday (Apr 11). Ignore the 2:30 time on the order form. That is the time that I have to get the order turned in to Screen Graphics.

Thanks

Matt Dickinson

Head Girls Soccer/Assistant Volleyball