PHS Athlete Farr signs with Central Arkansas

Pictured left to right Front row: Brandon Farr, Tomas Farr, and Claudia Farr Second row: Caio Farr Back row: Superintendent Althea Dixon, Principal Chris Vaughn, Head Boys track coach Michael Johnson, Assistant Athletic Director Chad Helberg, Coach Robert Hinkle, Girls Athletic Coordinator LaShunda Dangerfield, and Coach Kevin Adkins

Tomas Farr, a talented athlete from PHS, has decided to take his track and field career to the next level by signing with the University of Central Arkansas. Farr has proven himself to be a standout pole vaulter, with an impressive fifth-place finish at last year’s State UIL track meet, where he cleared a height 14’6”. This was Farr’s second trip to state; in 2022, he finished 7th with a cleared height of 14’. “People ask all the time what it’s like to coach Tomas Farr,” coach Robert Hinkle expressed. “I tell them this. Tomas is the ultimate competitor. Tomas sets a high bar, and when it’s in reach, he pushes it higher. I’m proud and honored to be his coach.”

Head coach Michael Johnson stated, “I’m so proud of Tomas. Tomas and his family have put in the hard work and made many sacrifices along the way. He has demonstrated how hard work pays off, and no one deserves it more than he does. He is a joy to coach and have around the Wildcat program. He still has one more goal to accomplish before he leaves! Let’s go get it!”

Farr’s dedication and hard work have paid off, earning him the opportunity to continue his athletic career at the college level. The University of Central Arkansas is known for its strong athletics program, and Farr is sure to thrive in this environment.

