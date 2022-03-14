PHS SkillsUSA Team Members Win Awards At District 5 Competition And Qualify For State Contest

The SkillsUSA team from Paris High School’s Career & Technology Education Department recently brought home two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals from the SkillsUSA District 5 competition at TSTC Waco. The students competed in multiple contests as individuals and teams.

In the Mobile Robotics competition, Preston Thompson and Damian Aguilar placed third. Devin Folmar and Teddy Hubbard placed first in Urban Search and Rescue, Preston Thompson won second place in Related Technical Math, and Jodi Andoe advises these students.

In Photography, Lindley Loughmiller placed first for the third year in a row. Erin Morrison placed second, and Ryan Azcue placed third. In addition, Calvin Alexander, Braeden Tabangcora, and Ally Dority advance to the state contest in the Photography Job Exhibits contest (print submission only). Jennifer Cook is their advisor.

All students who placed first advance to the SkillsUSA State Competition March 31-April 2 in Corpus Christi.