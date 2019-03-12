Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

Each month we welcome many visitors to the Chamber office who request a map of the area. They may be visiting for the day or planning to move to the area and want to get a “lay of the land.” We are pleased to offer them a map that features the City of Pittsburg, Camp County, as well as Lake Bob Sandlin. At this time we are preparing to reprint our maps and invite you to purchase advertising space.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce has contracted with A.I.D Associates of Dallas, to produce 5,000 printed maps. The size is approximately 17 inches by 22 inches, folding to about 3.75 inches by 8.5 inches.

Advertising rates are as follows:

New Ad Major Change Minor Change Ad As Is

Corner Ad $350 $350 $325 $250

Standard Ads $450 $450 $425 $350

Display Ads $275 $275 $250 $175

In addition to being included in the printing, advertisers will also be listed on the web version of the map. Your listing consists of your ad as well as a detailed map highlighting your location. To view a sample, please visit A.I.D maps at http://www.aidmaps.com/PITTSBURG/pitts-home.html. The new version of the online map will be linked to the new Chamber website – www.pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

Sample maps:

The Pittsburg Camp County Chamber is pleased to welcome Camp County Dental as one of it’s newest members. Chamber, County and City officials welcome Dr. Afunrha Oghre-Ikanone and his team to Pittsburg. Camp County Dental is located at 113 ML King Jr. Avenue and has office hours from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. They are currently accepting new patients. Call 903.856.3343 to schedule an appointment today.

Congratulations to Angela Saucier who was recently named District Judge for the 76th Judicial District Court of Camp, Titus, and Morris counties. We also congratulate Jas Wallace on his appointment as Camp County Attorney.

First National Bank Pittsburg invites you to stop by and meet new Bank President Harold Holyfield. First National Bank is located at 1896 Highway 271 North (903.856.0600).

To register your sale, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442. For only $25, you’ll receive a large, bright yellow yard sign as well as a listing on the Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails Facebook page. Don’t live on 11? No problem! We will have a large flea market/yard sale area set up downtown. Call for more details.