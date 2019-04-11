Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

This weekend is the Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails – an 80-mile yard sale and flea market from Linden to Sulphur Springs. If you’re planning to get out and about, we encourage you to do so on Friday as the weather on Saturday is looking a bit scary.

The City’s Seventh Annual Art & Wine Festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday (April 12 -13). We are pleased to announce that the Festival will begin on Friday at 2:00 pm rather than 5:00 pm. Start your Friday Happy Hour a bit early and check out eight vineyards, as well as food and craft vendors. Musical groups will entertain all evening long.

Please note that the City is aware of the inclement weather predicted for Saturday. At this time, the Art & Wine Festival is scheduled for Saturday from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm. We will let you know as soon as possible if this changes.

The First Pittsburg Hot Link Festival is only two weeks away! We hope you’ve marked your calendar as this will be a FANTASTIC event. We have several dozen cook teams preparing delicious hot link and sausage dishes, cultural diversity teams preparing ethnic dishes and entertainment, a midway for the kids, live entertainment throughout the day, and vendors selling their custom crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. Make plans now to join us on Saturday, April 27!

The Highway 271 Progressive Car Cruise has been rescheduled!

Due to the weather last weekend, we were forced to postpone the car cruise. Please mark your calendar for the new date, Saturday, June 26. More details to follow soon!

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome our newest members –

Bass Reconstruction Construction

R & R Marine

We thank both of these businesses for their support of the Chamber!