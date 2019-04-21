Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

What are you doing next Saturday, April 27? We hope you’ve marked your calendar for the “First Pittsburg Hot Link Festival.” It’s looking like it will be a beautiful day, 81 and sunny in downtown Pittsburg! We have a fantastic festival planned for you and your family. Make plans to join us from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. We’ll have hotlink and sausage tastings, food, and entertainment from different cultures, the Load Trail midway for the kids, vendors, and a full day of show on the Century 21 Premier Group stage. You’ll enjoy cultural entertainment from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and an exceptional performance by the Pittsburg Guitar Orchestra from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. This is a Festival you won’t want to miss!

Armbands will be sold the day of the event – $15 adults | $10 seniors | $7 children (12 and under) | Free – 3 and under.

Don’t miss an exceptional performance by renowned Dulcimer artist, Wendy Songe. Wendy will offer a dulcimer workshop at noon in the NE Texas Rural Heritage Museum, Ezekiel Airship room (cost $25) and will perform on the Century 21 Premier Group stage at 2:30 p.m.

Internationally touring musician and Oklahoma resident, Wendy Songe, returns to Texas to kick off her 2019 USA Folk & Festival Tour, in April 2019. Inspired by her recent tour of Dublin, Killarney, Kilkenny, and Cork, she will be teaching and performing music from the Appalachians & Ireland.

Wendy Songe, endorsing an artist for Folkcraft Instruments, is a highly sought after instructor and performer, and a famous sight at music festivals and community events across the USA.

Wendy is the 2018 National Mtn. Dulcimer Champion, 2012 Texas State Mtn. Dulcimer Champion, and 2012 Southern Regional Mtn. Dulcimer Champion. In October 2018, Wendy was awarded the SDC Branson, MO “Dream Big, Do Good Community Action Hero” award, and was named “Tulsa People” by Tulsa People Magazine, February 2019, for her accomplishments in music and her numerous contributions to the community through her music outreach programs for veterans, seniors, disadvantaged children, and people with disabilities.

VOLUNTEERS STILL NEEDED!

The Chamber is still in need of two volunteers to help with selling tickets at the Hot Link Festival from 12:30 – 3:15. If you would be willing to donate a few hours in exchange for two wristbands (enjoy free tastings from 11:00 – 12:30, please contact Christine at 903.932.5823 (cell).

We want to hear from you!

When you think of Pittsburg/Camp County, what words come to mind? Peaches, Prayer Tower, Pittsburg Pirates? We’re working on a unique project using words that describe our beautiful community and need your input. Please send your suggestions to info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

Upcoming Events: