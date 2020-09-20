Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce:

In this issue:

Welcome New Member – The Rustic Arrow

Ribbon Cutting – Animal Protection League

Upcoming Ribbon Cuttings – SignalNet Broadband and Triangle DJ Contractors

Chamber Blood Drive – September 25

“Yes We’re Open” Video

Business Shout Out Nominations

The Value of Fire Drills – Mark Levy

Upcoming Events

Member News

The Chamber would like to welcome the Rustic Arrow Boutique as a new member. The Rustic Arrow Boutique offers various women’s clothing styles, sizes S-L, and some extended sizes. Lots of fun items, including accessories, shoes, and cute gift ideas. At the Rustic Arrow Boutique, we’re fun, fashionable, and affordable. 106 Jefferson Street, Pittsburg. 903.708.7013.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome the Animal Protection League, one of its newest members. Niecy Baum, Community Development Coordinator for the City of Pittsburg (far left), and James Wallace, Chamber Board President (far right), are joined by Chamber volunteers to celebrate the APL ribbon cutting. Pictured L to R is Niecy Baum, Jackie English, Richard Thompson, Sandy Thompson, Lisa Sides, Kelsy Leeman, Brooklynn Mones, Jean Forkovitch, and James Wallace.

The Animal Protection League (the League) was formed in 1984 in Texas as an animal rescue and adoption agency. In May 1996, they reorganized the League with an additional goal of operating a low-cost spay/neuter and vaccination program. The APL parks a mobile surgical unit at 25 East Texas locations, including Pittsburg. Once a month, the mobile unit parks at Texas Country Farm Supply offer vaccinations from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and spay/neuter surgeries by appointment. For more information, call 903.753.7387 or visit aplspayneuter.org.

Mark Your Calendar for two upcoming Chamber Ribbon Cuttings

On Wednesday, September 16, at 11:30 am, we’ll be welcoming SignalNet Broadband as a new member. (Location: Chamber office – 202 Jefferson Street)

Join us on Thursday, September 24, at 10:00 am for a ribbon-cutting of Triangle DJ Contractors. (Location: Chamber office – 202 Jefferson Street)

Let our community know that you’re open!

The Chamber of Commerce is developing a “Yes, we’re open” video, and we would like to feature YOUR business. This coming Thursday, September 17, the Chamber will be visiting local businesses to film short business segments.

You’ll receive a “Yes, we’re open” sign that you’ll hold while talking about your business – who you are, how long you’ve been in place, and what makes you unique. Feel free to invite employees, family members, etc. to film your segment with you. While these are BRIEF segments, they will remind our community to shop and dine in Pittsburg and Camp County.

Example script:

“We’re the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce, and next year, we’ll be celebrating our 75th anniversary. Our business is supporting your business by increasing economic development and tourism in our community.”

If your business wants to be in a video featured on Facebook, please contact us at 903.856.3442 or email info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

Small businesses power America.

According to the Small Business Administration, 99.7% of companies work out to 27.9 million different firms—qualify as small businesses. Not only do small businesses create a ton of jobs, but we all also rely on them in our day-to-day lives. They’re your favorite restaurant, the person who mows your lawn, the local business you shop at, the team that paints your house, and your barber or hairdresser.

Since 1963, America has honored its small businesses during National Small Business Week, which we celebrated September 21 – 25 this year. National Small Business Week is an annual celebration of over 28 million entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Next week we would like to feature several of the small businesses in our community. If you would like to nominate a company for “A Shout Out,” please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com. Let us know which business you’d like to nominate and why.

The Value of Fire Drills

As kids in school, we had a lot of Fire Drills. Do you remember why we had them? Exactly – to prepare for an unexpected disaster.

Can you say Covid-19?

The Pandemic has affected us all, but sometimes we have short “bad stuff” memories. So as things start to get better, the odds are pretty good we are going to do our best to forget what has happened and push forward to get back to where we all thought we’d be.

It might be the worst mistake you can make because if you forget about what has happened, the evidence suggests you may forget how you coped with it. So why not put some “Fire Drills” in place? They might include:

“I got notice today that our top 10 accounts have to take a hiatus. What is our plan to try to recapture the billing?” “Our tech person now has the newest virus. Everyone is working from home. Who is in charge of anti-virus protection, maintaining equipment, etc.?” “The new development in the ____ industry has meant that we will have a tough time getting products to sell. What can we do to keep customers?

And finally, make sure you keep records of everything you’ve done during this time. You may want to divide it into three piles:

The “DEFINITELY do again” pile; The “If anyone ever mentions this again, they are gonna get it!” pile; The “we thought this would work well, but it didn’t. Should we try to improve, or just put it in the discard pile?

So remember, unfortunately, this type of emergency can, and probably will, happen again. Fire Drills will make sure you and your team are ready if, but more probably when something similar occurs.

My best and my thanks for taking the time to read this,

Mark Levy, CRME

President

Revenue Development Resources, Inc.

www.RDRtoday.com

972-522-8570

National Speakers Association Member

“Growing People & Teams from Influence to Impact!”

EXECUTIVE COACHING ∙ SALES & MANAGEMENT-TRAINING ∙ KEYNOTE SPEAKING ∙ CLIENT GROWTH & RETENTION PROGRAMS