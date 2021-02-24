Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Your Community, Your Chamber Inside Scoop

Thank You, Pittsburg

75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Chamber Awards Ceremony Invitation

Announcing the Winner’s of our Cupid’s Couple Contest

How to React to Things Our of Your Control

Upcoming Events

What a crazy week! We enjoyed it and hated it all at the same time. If you monitored Facebook any last week, you saw once again that Pittsburg Spirit rise above the situation. So many stories of Pittsburg folks helping one another and so many praises issued. Many of you gave yourself, your time, and your recourses to help others this past week. We can’t begin to list all the people who helped and all the ways that you helped. But, from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber, THANK YOU. Thank you that you care and that no amount of snow or 0 temps will stop you from helping your neighbor. Way to go, Pittsburg!

75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee

Chamber Awards Ceremony

& Membership Meeting

We invite you to watch our virtual LIVE Awards Ceremony

on Tri-County Press Facebook Page

and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber’s Facebook Page

March 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm

Those who watch it LIVE will have opportunities to win

some fantastic prizes throughout the broadcast.

Mark your calendars now!

Would you or your business like to be a

75th Anniversary Awards Sponsor?

Click on the button below for a sponsorship form

and more information.

Tonya & Greg Hammonds!

Here’s their love story.

This story begins back in 1988 when a 16-year-old boy decided he wanted some fireworks. What he didn’t know was he was in for a different kind of fireworks. He rode with a friend to the bowling alley in Mt. Pleasant, and when he walked up to the fireworks stand, his heart exploded like an artillery shell. Standing in front of the black cats and smoke bombs was a smoking firecracker of a redhead. That boy and that girl got to know each other and started dating, then broke up, then got back together, then broke up again, but kept getting back together for the next two years. The end of the summer of 1990 was upon them. He was packed and ready to head to college in another state. They stood by the gate, not wanting to say anything till she slipped his class ring from around her neck and placed it in his hand. She kissed him goodbye, and as he drove off, he caught a reflection of tears in his taillights.

Fast forward to 2010, that boy is sitting in a pool hall in Denton, Tx, doing homework on his laptop. Recently single he was trying to focus on his studies when Facebook dinged on his computer. As he flipped over to it, that artillery shell went off in his chest again. There was that firecracker he had fallen for over 20 years ago. He sent her a message.

A week later, that boy felt like a 16-year-old again as he waited at Six Flags for that fireworks show to walk through the gate. Then suddenly, there she was. He snuck up behind her and tapped her on the shoulder, and before she could say a word, he kissed her. The stage DJ announced over the speakers, “He found her!” but all he could hear was the popping in his chest. The night flew by, but by the end, he knew where this was headed.

Greg and Tonya were married in 2012 in Fabulous Las Vegas. They currently reside in Pittsburg, and both are attending school. You may have seen Tonya around town helping with local organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and God’s closet. When she finishes her social work degree, she plans on helping out the people of our wonderful town.

Tonya and Greg received a heart-shaped cake, a large box of chocolates, a bottle of dessert wine, fresh flowers, matching Cupid t-shirts, and a special dinner with all the trimming at Ma’s Café. Thank you, Tonya and Greg, for entering our contest, and thank you for sharing your love story.

Thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers who contributed to our

Cupid Contest winners date. Go to our Facebook page for more pictures and details about their exceptional date.

Open Fishing Day

February 20, 2021

6:00 am to 7:00 must provide your poles and bait

Keep a distance of 6ft between groups or individuals.

Extra trash cans provided to help keep the park clean

Fair Park is open from Dawn to Dusk.

The city is only providing the stock pound. We scheduled no event.

Start cleaning out those closets and garages,

Hwy 11 Treasure Trials sale weekend is on its way.

April 8, 9, 10, 2021.

Register your sale for only $25. If you live along Hwy 11, you will receive a unique Hwy 11 Treasure Trails sign for your yard. If you do not live along Hwy 11, you can bring your treasure and set it up at our community located behind the Bleu Hen Crossing Event Center. It is a Chamber of Commerce fundraiser event. Call the Chamber office (903-856-3442) for details or to register your sale.