PJC Expands Summer II Offerings With Face-to-Face Classes



Working to meet the varied learning needs of students, Paris Junior College has added several face-to-face classes to a Summer II term already offering a larger than normal number of online classes. Financial assistance is also available to help students pay for their classes.

“PJC is giving our students as many learning options as possible,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “There were already many Summer II classes to help students stay on track and reach their educational goals. We also know that some students seek a more traditional classroom experience.”

New face-to-face classes in Paris include College Algebra, Composition II, Federal Government, Introduction to Theater, and United States History II. Anatomy & Physiology II and Public Speaking are at the PJC-Greenville Center, and the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center has Music Appreciation and United States History II. Longer periods between class times will allow for rooms to be sanitized.

“These classes are all from the State of Texas’ approved core curriculum for transfer to a university,” said Dr. Anglin. “They are taught by outstanding faculty with deep experience. PJC has also been providing online classes since the 1990s and has great expertise in assisting our students.”

In addition to a special scholarship for area graduating high school students covering tuition for one Summer I or Summer II class, other types of financial aid area available.

Returning students who have received a federal Pell Grant and are taking at least six hours may use any remaining funds from the past year. New students planning to attend PJC for Summer II and Fall need to fill out a 2020-2021 application for federal aid at FAFSA.gov <http://fafsa.gov/>. Other scholarships may also be available at www.parisjc.edu/scholarships <http://www.parisjc.edu/scholarships>.

PJC continues to distribute funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. As of June 8, 2020, $433,250 has been distributed to students under Section 18004(a)1) of the CARES Act. Also as of June 8, 994 PJC students have received a distribution under the CARES Act Emergency Financial Aid Grant.

While the College is operating remotely, all student services are fully staffed. Returning students may sign up through MyPJC or contact their student success coach at counseling@parisjc.edu <mailto:counseling@parisjc.edu> or 903-782-0256. New students may start at pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu <mailto:pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu> or call 903-782-0425.