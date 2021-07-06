PJC Has High Student Retention Rate

Paris Junior College’s annual course retention rate remains strong, according to an annual update provided to the Board of Regents at their monthly meeting Monday, June 28.

The report for the fall and spring 2020 semesters shows that, despite a pandemic, the institutional retention rate was 94 percent.

“This report shows how many students remained in the course and didn’t drop,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President.

In other business, the Regents: