PJC Hosting Public In-Person And Online Forums

Three finalists for Paris Junior College president will appear at public forums in person and online from Wednesday through Friday, March 20-22.

The three presidential finalists are Dr. Stephen Michael Benson, Dr. Joel Michaelis, and Dr. Kevin Rose. Public forums for faculty, staff, students, and the public will be held in-person and online from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. and 1:30 pm-2:30 pm in the PJC Math and Science Building, Room 101 for Dr. Rose on Wednesday, March 20, Dr. Michaelis on Thursday, March 21, and Dr. Benson on Friday, March 22.

For those wishing to attend online, the Zoom meeting link is https://parisjc.zoom.us/j/83063724564?pwd=IbOzH8dXruBBvyXZVIbpHGrBGNav8J.1. While the event will turn off microphones for online attendees, they may submit questions for candidates through the chat function.

The online evaluation form links are:

Dr. Kevin Rose, Wednesday, March 20: https://parisjc.wufoo.com/forms/dr-kevin-rose-pres-candidate-evaluation/.

Dr. Joel Michaelis, Thursday, March 21: https://parisjc.wufoo.com/forms/dr-joel-michaelis-pres-candidate-evaluation.

Dr. Stephen Benson, Friday, March 22: https://parisjc.wufoo.com/forms/dr-stephen-benson-pres-candidate-evaluation

The event will turn on each candidate’s online evaluation form the day of that candidate’s appearance and turn off at 3:00 pm that day.

For additional information about the candidates, go to https://www.parisjc.edu/main/pjc-presidential-search-committee-names-three-finalist.