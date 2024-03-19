Farmers and Artisans Market Meeting Thursday, Mar 28

The public is invited to an informational meeting about the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 28, in the City Council Chambers at 107 East Kaufman Street. Current and new vendors and food truck operators who would like to learn about opportunities at the market are encouraged to attend.

Paris Farmers Market staff will review procedures and guidelines and demonstrate the online sign-up form for 2024. In addition, staff will share updates that include new public improvements to Market Square. Farmers Market Manager Cheri Bedford, Lamar County Extension Agent Laura Graves, and other city staff will assist with the presentation.

The mission of the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market is to bring fresh, local food items to the public, provide local farmers and producers a place to sell their goods, ensure at least 75% of all agricultural products sold at the market are grown in Texas, and to be a hub of activity and thereby enliven the downtown commercial district.

“Thanks to a wonderful selection of vendors, organizations, and public support, the Farmers and Artisan Market continues to fulfill its mission,” Bedford said. “It is definitely the hub of downtown activity on Saturday mornings.”

Constructed in 1986 as part of the Main Street Project, the open-air pavilion has 32 vendor stalls with water, electricity and tables available. The area designated as Market Square was purchased by the City of Paris just a few months after the great fire of 1916. Before the fire, the downtown plaza was a place for barter and the exchange of goods.

The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. Market Square is part of historic downtown Paris at 400 Southwest First Street.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor can visit ParisTexas.gov/FarmersMarket, call 903-784-9293 or email mainstreet@paristexas.gov for more information.