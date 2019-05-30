PJC Offering Sports Camps This Summer

Several of the Paris Junior College athletic programs are offering summer camps, starting in June and continuing in August.

The Dragons All-American Boys Basketball Camp will be held from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, June 10-13 in the Hunt Center. Campers will receive a t-shirt and basketball and daily lunch. Instructors will include PJC men’s basketball coaches and players. The cost is $120, though group and employee discounts are available. For more information contact Coach Bobby Taylor at btaylor@parisjc.edu. The registration form is available to download at www.parisjc.edu/athletics.

The girl’s basketball camp will be held June 24-27 from 9:00 am until noon in the Hunt Center, with registration the first morning at 8:00 am. The camp is for girls in first through eighth grade, and costs $60; campers will receive a T-shirt and basketball. Instructors will include PJC women’s basketball coaching staff and players. For more information, contact Coach Rosalyn Tindel at rtindel@parisjc.edu. The registration form is available to download at www.parisjc.edu/athletics.

PJC soccer coaches Evan Michael Camperell and Zach Zellmer are working with the City of Paris to lead Soccer Skills and Drills. The course will help students improve their soccer game through learning ball control and soccer basics. The course runs Monday through Thursday, 10:00 am until noon, July 22-25, and costs $35. Registration is available at www.paristexas.gov.

On August 11 there will be a half-day softball camp from 9:00 am until noon. The camp is for girls ages 12 and up and costs $30 per person. It will be held at Love Civic Center Field No. 4. For more information, contact Coach April Lane Hartmann at alanehartmann@parisjc.edu.