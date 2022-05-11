PJC offers 3-week classes starting May 16 and a free Summer I or II class

Paris Junior College’s May Mini-Term starts May 16 and offers a total course credit students can complete in three weeks. In addition, graduating high school seniors may take one free Summer I or II class, an opportunity that shouldn’t be passed up, according to Sheila Reece, Paris Junior College Vice President of Access and Success.

The mini-term classes begin on May 16 and end on June 3. These online classes offer students the ability to complete an essential core quickly.

Five-week Summer Summer I and II classes start June 1 or July 12 PJC offers a scholarship for one free course for graduating high school students in the Paris Junior College service area. That includes Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Red River, and part of Fannin (Fannindel and Honey Grove) counties.

“Graduating seniors need to fill out the online application and enter ‘summer scholarship,'” said Reece. “If they plan to continue in the fall at PJC, they should enter ‘summer and fall scholarship.’ We will use the same application for the free summer class and the fall semester.”

Reece said many of the summer I or Summer II classes are from the Texas State Core Curriculum and transfer to Texas public universities. The process only takes about ten minutes; the online application at www.parisjc.edu/scholarships.

Once students are registered, more financial aid may be available. Qualifying students may also check out laptops to assist with online classes. Those planning to attend another school in the fall may still take advantage of the free class offer.

For more questions about the free tuition for a Summer I or II class, contact Reece at sreece@parisjc.edu or Registrar Amie Cato at acato@parisjc.edu.