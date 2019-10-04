PJC Regents Learn Most Student Achievement Targets Being Met

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents learned that the majority of Student Achievement Targets, based on 2018 data, show largely good news.

A requirement of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the targets were originally set in 2015.

“I feel pretty good about most of the targets,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “We’ve got some work to do with students completing 30 college level credit hours in the first year.”

PJC is doing well on students completing 15 hours in the first semester and has a completion rate of 67 percent in developmental math after one year of tracking. A potential problem is increasing numbers of students taking online classes while not having a computer or access to reliable internet service.

In other business, the Regents:

• Received a report on fall enrollment, showing a total of 4,877 students for the fall semester. Dual credit students were 1,805 of the total. The second 8-week flex term starts on October 21, and registration numbers look promising.

• Gave approval to the Continuing Education pricing guideline as required annually. The continuing education department is allowed to break even on courses offered by using the formula.

• Accepted recommendations for employment of Talent Search Advisor Angelina Aquilera, Upward Bound Advisor Kelvin Hicks, Director of Institutional Research and Effectiveness Dr. Jacquelyn Messinger, and Vice President of Academic Instruction Dr. Bryan Renfro; the re-assignment of Nichole Perry as Upward Bound Coordinator; the resignation of Assistant to the President Stacy Young; and the retirement of Mathematics Instructor Dr. Cynthia Steward effective Dec. 31, 2019.