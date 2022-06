Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves

San Antonio Police arrested Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves, 19. At 10:34 last Monday morning, police responded to an Amazon Delivery station after a report of threats that Aceves had planned a mass shooting at the business. Police came up with credible information to support the danger and seized an AR-15 from Aceves’ location. They accused him of planning a mass shooting on a charge of terroristic threats.