Police Arrest Driver Of Migrant’s Abandoned Trailer

Homero Zamorano, Jr.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in the deaths of 53 migrants found inside an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. If convicted, Zamorano faces up to life in prison or possibly, the death penalty. Officials said that he is originally from Brownsville but resides in Pasadena, Texas. The death toll of migrants is now 53, and San Antonio Police have arrested four.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death. Authorities arrested Martinez on Tuesday in Palestine. He is facing charges with the 53 bodies found in a tractor-trailer near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.