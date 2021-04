The Lamar County jury that convicted 54-year-old Douglas Gene McCloure of Powderly for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact has reached a decision on his punishment. The panel recommended to Judge Wes Tidwell that McCloure be sentenced to 75 years in prison. Judge Tidwell agreed and that is the sentence he handed down. McCloure will be 91- year-old before becoming eligible for parole.