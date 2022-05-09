cypress basin hospice
Prairiland Bond Issue Passes, Reno Council, NLISD Board Results

The proposed Prairiland ISD bond issue election passed by a large majority, according to preliminary results in the election. Unofficial numbers show that  Dustin Nation has been re-elected to the Prairieland  Board of Trustees. 

Incumbents Brandon Thomas and Joey McCarthy were re-elected to the Reno City Council. Ryan Skidmore and David Ervin will  meet in a runoff for the third seat on the council. North Lamar Board of Trustees, voters had six candidates with two open seats. The winners were Russell Jackson and Bo Exum.

