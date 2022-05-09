Paris Men’s Homeless Shelter Closed Down

The Paris News is reporting that Paris City Manager Grayson Path has shut down the Christians In Action Men’s Homeless Shelter on 2nd SW St after firefighters responded to a fire in a bathroom at the shelter and numerous building and electrical code violations were uncovered. An inspection by the Fire Marshal determined that the building was unsafe for human occupancy it was boarded up. A 2009 fire at the shelter when it was located on Clarksville Street resulted in the deaths of 5 residents.
Related Articles
Paris Police Report For Monday (May 9)
58 mins ago
Lamar County First Responders To Conduct Mock Crash With North Lamar High School Students
2 hours ago
Annual Covid Shots Under Consideration
5 hours ago
Texas Constitutional Amendment Props Pass
5 hours ago