Paris Men’s Homeless Shelter Closed Down

The Paris News  is reporting that Paris City Manager Grayson Path has shut down the Christians In Action Men’s Homeless Shelter on 2nd SW St after firefighters responded to a fire in a bathroom at the shelter and numerous building and electrical code violations were uncovered. An inspection by the Fire Marshal  determined that the building was unsafe for human occupancy it was boarded up.  A 2009 fire at the shelter when it was located on Clarksville Street resulted in the deaths of 5 residents. 

