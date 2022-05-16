Primary Run-off Early Voting

Early voting begins today and runs through May 20 for in the party runoff election. Statewide – Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier will face off for the Democratic Lt. Governor nomination. There are runoffs in both parties for Attorney General – Republicans George P Bush against incumbent Ken Paxton and Democrats Rochelle Mercedes Garza Joe Jaworski. Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner are seeking the GOP Railroad Commissioner nomination. Commissioner of the General Land Office candidates are republicans Tim Westley and David Beckingham and Democrats Jay Kleberg Sandragrace Martinez . Democrats Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding are seeking the nomination for Comptroller. Election day is May 24.