Primary Run-off Early Voting

Early voting begins today and runs through May 20 for in the party runoff election. Statewide – Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier  will face off for the Democratic Lt. Governor nomination.  There are runoffs in both parties for Attorney General – Republicans George P Bush against incumbent Ken Paxton and Democrats  Rochelle Mercedes Garza Joe Jaworski. Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner  are seeking the GOP Railroad Commissioner nomination. Commissioner of the General Land Office candidates are republicans  Tim Westley and  David Beckingham and Democrats Jay Kleberg Sandragrace Martinez . Democrats Angel Luis Vega and  Janet T. Dudding are seeking the nomination for Comptroller.   Election day is May 24.

