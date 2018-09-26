Comptroller’s Office Now Accepting Applications for Match the Promise Scholarships and Tuition Grants

(AUSTIN) — Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans that applications now are being accepted for 2018-19 Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ awards.

The foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, encourages Texas families to save for college by offering competitive matching scholarships and tuition grants to Texas students who are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan.

Match the Promise scholarships are awarded in the form of TTPF tuition units. Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today’s prices, while top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices.

“During the 2017-18 school year, the foundation approved Match the Promise scholarships for 62 students,” Hegar said. “We’re excited about awarding new matching scholarships and tuition grants to children who represent this state’s future.”

Fifth- through ninth-graders who have a TTPF account and whose families have annual incomes of $100,000 or less can apply for the matching scholarships and tuition grants through Dec. 31, 2018. To be considered for an award, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements.1 Complete details can be found at MatchThePromise.org or by calling 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.

Families also can enroll in TTPF during the scholarship application period if they haven’t already done so.2 TTPF allows families to purchase prepaid tuition units at today’s prices for tomorrow’s tuition and school-wide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. Get more information at TuitionPromise.org.

Match the Promise is funded by individuals who have donated the cash value of property held in the state’s unclaimed property program, as well as by donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations and by state employees through the State Employee Charitable Campaign. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt public charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions.

