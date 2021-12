These students attending the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center were recently inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for two-year colleges. Receiving membership were (left to right): PTK-Sulphur Springs PTK Vice President Nathan Windham, Benjamin Rocha, Robert Steveos, Madyson McMurtry, Rebekah Stanley, Carolina Berg, Michelle Tijerin, Fernando Chimal, Jazmin Florez, and PTK President Celia Hagler. Wyndham and Hagler assisted in the induction program.