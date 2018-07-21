Red River Welcomes 42nd Commander

Maj. Gen. Daniel G. Mitchell (front), commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, waits to take the stage before Red River Army Depot’s change of Command Ceremony July 18, 2018. Pictured with Mitchell are former Red River Commander Col. Jason A. Carrico and new Commander Col. Stephen M. York. (Photo Credit: Tara Cockrum)

Red River welcomes York as 42nd Commander, bids farewell to Carrico

By Ms. Adrienne Brown (AMC)July 18, 2018

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas — Distinguished guests, community officials, and depot employees gathered for the Red River Army Depot change of command ceremony July 18 where Col. Jason A. Carrico relinquished command of the depot to Col. Stephen M. York.

Maj. Gen. Daniel G. Mitchell, commanding general of the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, officiated the ceremony. Mitchell served as Red River Commander from July 2008 to June 2011.

“It is often said when a great leader moves on from an organization, the Army works hard to replace that individual with yet another outstanding officer with skills, experience and leadership qualities to elevate an organization to new heights,” said Mitchell. “This is truly the case as we bid farewell to the Carrico family and welcome the York command team to Red River.”

The honor guard for the event was the TACOM Color Guard, and the music was provided by First Calvary Division, Ft. Hood, Texas. Sgt. 1st Class Gary Richardson served as commander of troops.

The ceremony also featured a Texas salute with depot team members Rhonda and Scott O’Neal riding their horses. The pair presented flowers to Stacie Carrico and Kristin York, wives of both commanders. The invocation was given by TACOM Chaplain Lt. Col. Scott Koeman. RRAD team member Matthew Butler sang the National Anthem and RRAD team member Marshal McKellar served as the master of ceremonies.

“For over 26 years, I have been privileged to serve as an American Soldier — there has been no greater honor,” said Carrico. “For the last two years, I have served as commander of this great organization. Even during challenging times, I stand amazed at your dedication and mission accomplishment. Any success I have achieved since taking command of this depot is attributed to the hard working people that are a part of this Red River team.”

Carrico will retire in coming months.

York comes to Red River after his last assignment as the Director of the Training Management Directorate, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. York, who is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, has 29 years of service. He was commissioned as a Transportation Second Lieutenant and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1993. He also holds a Master’s of Science Degree in Logistics Management from Florida Institute of Technology and Masters of Science in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University. He has served in many positions and locations from Division Transportation Officer in Camp Red Cloud, Korea to Support Operations Officer at the Defense Supply Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“I look forward to this opportunity and the challenges that await,” said York. “I am committed to continuing the great legacy of Red River Army Depot. Hurdles do await us, but we will keep our heads up looking forward. We look back only to remember what made us strong and to ensure we don’t make the same mistakes twice.”