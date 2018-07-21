Cindy and Mike Malone bid farewell to Col. Jason

Cindy and Mike Malone welcome Col. Steve York and family

Texarkana, USA (July 19, 2018): Texarkana, USA: The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce held the 2018 Red River Army Depot Hail and Farewell Dinner on Tuesday, July 17th at the Texarkana Convention Center, 4610 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX.

The Texarkana Chamber gave thanks to COL. Jason A. Carrico for his service as the Red River Army Depot Commander from July 2016-July 2018. We bid him and his family farewell as they embark on their new journey. They have been an incredible asset to our community for the past two years. Kathey Comer with Senator John Cornyn’s office presented COL. Carrico a farewell letter on behalf of Senator John Cornyn. Robbin Bass, with Congressman John Ratcliffe’s office, introduced COL. Carrico with a note of thanks from Congressman John Ratcliffe, as well as a United States flag that was flown over the Capitol. Mark Van Herpen, Chairman of the Texarkana Chamber Board of Directors, Dennis Lewis, Commissioner with the Texas Military Preparedness Commission and the Texarkana Chamber Board of Directors, and Mike Malone, President & CEO of The Texarkana Chamber presented COL. Carrico with a framed piece of art designed by local artist Dean Lynn, as well as a gift basket for him and his wife, Stacie.

The Chamber also welcomed COL. Stephen M. York and his family to the Greater Texarkana area. We are excited for this new addition to Red River Army Depot (RRAD) and our community. We look forward to watching the successes he will make in his new position at RRAD. Mark Van Herpen, Dennis Lewis, and Mike Malone presented COL. Stephen M. York with a welcome basket for him and his family. Items in the basket were donated by several different Chamber Member businesses in our community.

Several individuals that were in attendance that were recognized were MG Daniel Mitchell, 38th Commander of Red River Army Depot (currently the Commanding General for TACOM), Command Sergeant Major, Ian Griffin with TACOM, Patton Tidwell, Civilian Deputy to the Commander at Red River Army Depot, Mike Lockard, Chief of Staff at Red River Army Depot, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Chamberlain, Commander of DLA Distribution Red River, Kathey Comer, Regional Director for U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Robbin Bass, Regional Director for U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe, Dennis Lewis, Commissioner with the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, Judge James Carlow, Bowie County Judge, Mayor Ruth Penney Bell, City of Texarkana, AR, Mayor Bob Bruggeman, City of Texarkana, TX, Chuck Gunnels, Civilian Deputy to the Commander for Anniston Army Depot, James Henry Russell, President of Texarkana College and LeAnne Wright, Associate VP for University Advancement at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Presenting sponsors were AECOM, AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co, AM General LLC, Jerry & Beth Sparks, Red River Federal Credit Union, Riverbend Water Resources District, TexAmericas Center, Texas A&M University- Texarkana, VSE Corporation and W.W. Williams Logistics.