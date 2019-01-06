Register Your Bike With Police Department

Got a new bike for Christmas? That is awesome!

We want to remind you that the Paris Police Department operates a bicycle registration program to help the recovery of stolen bikes. Unfortunately, many of the reported thefts occur when the bike is left out in the open, such as the yard of a residence. Instead of putting the bike up, our kids ride into the yard, lay the bike down and leave it there. Someone comes along, gets on the bike rides it for a few days and then abandons the bike. When we get those found bicycle calls, officers try to match the found bike with any stolen report without much luck.

In many cases, the owner doesn’t have serial numbers or other unique identifiers for the bike. Retailers may sell 50 bikes of the same model and color, so serial numbers or owner applied numbers are significant in getting a bike back to the rightful owner.

In 2018, we responded to 20 reported thefts involving bicycles and recovered five bikes. We also responded to 25 reports of found bicycles with no recovery of a stolen bike. We are sure some victims choose not to report the theft due to the chances of recovery.

Try to remember to secure the bicycle in a garage or shed, out of sight is really out of mind. If that option is not available, an anti-theft cable, a bicycle lock or just a chain and padlock can become enough of a deterrent to prevent the theft. The chain or cable should be thread through the front wheel spoked and frame for the best protection.

It’s pretty sad when a child gets their bike stolen, but we also need to suggest this program for our adult riders. Our community is known for the love of cycling, and there are a lot of expensive hybrids, racing and trail bikes out there. Please consider registering your adult bike in the program to give us a better chance of recovery.

Our Community Policing Officer, Curtis Graham, is the contact for the department’s bike registration program. You can contact Officer Graham at 903-737-4137 to register your bike. We have also tried to make the registration process more accessible by placing a registration form on the Police Department page of the City of Paris website. Go to the site; www.paristexas.gov, navigate to the Police Department, crime prevention page. On the left side banner, click on ‘Bicycle Theft,’ and a new page will open with a link to the bicycle registration form. Once the form’s submit button is clicked, the form goes straight to Officer Graham.

These bicycles for children are expensive, and adult bicycles can be more expensive. Help us do the best we can in recovering your property should a theft take place.

Further questions about the program, you can contact Officer Graham.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police