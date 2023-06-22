Reno Police Chief Honored

Press Release: The following award goes to Police Chief Jeremy Massey of the Reno Police Department for his creation of the Reno PD Special Heroes Unit to support local children in his community fighting their own heroic battles. For years, Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey has gone above and beyond for children in his community. In 2018, Chief Massey named a little girl who was terminally ill as an Honorary Sergeant of the Reno Police Department in support of the battle she was fighting.

In 2022, Chief Massey created the Reno PD Special Heroes Unit to support local children fighting life-threatening medical conditions. In the Reno PD Special Heroes Unit, the children are named as an Honorary Reno PD Sergeant and even given a Special Heroes Unit shirt and badge. Some of the children he has honored in the Special Heroes Unit include 6-year-old Alex Stephens who suffered from an aggressive brain cancer, and 4-year-old Tobias Gonzalez who suffered from Leukemia. A local print shop even designed “Sergeant Alex Stephens” t-shirts to help raise money for Sergeant Alex and his family.