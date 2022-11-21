Report Your Deer Harvest During Upcoming Antlerless Season

Hunters Reminded to Report Their Harvest During Upcoming Antlerless Season

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) wants to remind hunters to report their harvest during the upcoming antlerless deer season, Nov. 24-27.

Texas requires a mandatory report for any antlerless deer harvested during the four-day doe season and any antlerless deer harvested during the archery, youth-only, and muzzleloader seasons. Within 24 hours of harvest, hunters in the 21 counties listed below must report their harvest to TPWD using either the free My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app (for iOS and Android) or the My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.

Counties required to report their harvest include Austin, Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Comal (East of I-35), De Witt, Fayette, Goliad (North of US 59), Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays (East of I-35), Jackson (north of US 59), Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Travis (East of I-35), Victoria (North of US 59), Waller, Washington, Wharton (North of US 59) and Wilson.

Additionally, for the four counties that remain dedicated to archery-only hunting in Dallas, Grayson, Rockwall, and Collin counties, hunters are now required to report all white-tailed deer harvests within 24 hours. You use the My Harvest Hunt App during all white-tailed deer seasons. Accurate reporting allows agency wildlife biologists to properly study hunting impacts on local herds and develop more hunting opportunities.

For more information about hunting regulations, methods and seasons, consult the 2022-23 Outdoor Annual. In addition, hunters can download the Annual Outdoor app for free for iOS and Android.

CWD Testing

TPWD reminds hunters that agency wildlife biologists and animal health officials are collecting and testing Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) samples from hunter-harvested deer to get a clearer picture of the prevalence and distribution of the disease across Texas. Proactive monitoring improves the state’s response time to CWD detection and can significantly reduce the risk of spreading the infection to neighboring captive and free-ranging populations.

Hunters in surveillance and containment zones must meet submission requirements of harvested CWD-susceptible species. Additionally, hunters outside of established surveillance and containment zones are encouraged to voluntarily submit their harvest for testing at a check station, for free, before heading home from the field. Hunters can find a map of TPWD check stations for all CWD zones on the TPWD website. Hunters can also contact their local biologist to submit a sample.

For more information about CWD, visit the TPWD or TAHC website.