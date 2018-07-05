Rivercrest Honors Plus Rangers Lose Late In Today’s Sports

Rivercrest High School finished 25th in the UIL 2A Lone Star Cup this year. The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded to schools based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. Points are awarded based on how far the school goes towards a state championship.

Other area schools include Dodd City who finished seventh in 1A.

At Triple-A Round Rock, LF Willie Calhoun had two hits in an 8-5 win at Oklahoma City. Calhoun has an 11-game hitting streak during which he is batting .391 with a .565 slugging percentage.

And in Arlington, the Rangers lost to Houston 5-4 in 10 innings. Texas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the game thanks but Houston would tie it in the fifth and then take the lead in the tenth on a sacrifice fly by Evan Gattis. Texas begins a 10 game road trip tonight in Detroit on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 5:30 – first pitch at 7:10.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Wednesday, downing a record 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes to take home the coveted Mustard Belt for the 11th time. Miki Sudo held onto her title as the top women’s competitor at the annual Brooklyn eat-off, chomping 37 franks and buns to take home the top prize

The Denver Nuggets have traded forward Wilson Chandler and a future second-round draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers. Chandler’s $12.8-million expiring contract will be absorbed into the Sixers’ available cap space. Denver has been looking to unload salary for months.

Free agent forward/center Amir Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, 31, will sign his second consecutive one-year deal with Philadelphia, where he averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last season.

Georgia sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a small fracture in his non-throwing left hand earlier this week, but he won’t miss any summer workouts, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. UGASports.com first reported Wednesday that Fromm suffered the injury in a freak boating accident Monday on Lake Burton in northeast Georgia.