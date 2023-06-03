Scam On Stanley Cups

I f you think that deal on Stanley Cups is a steal – you’re right!

Tricky websites claim to offer discounted prices on Stanley cups and tumblers in a scam reported to BBB Scam Tracker repeatedly in recent weeks. Here’s how to spot the hustle so you don’t lose money or personal information to con artists.

How this scam works

You see an ad for Stanley travel cups on social media or after an online search. It appears to be from the official Stanley company or a popular sporting goods store. According to an ad, the store runs a flash sale with great cup prices. They have discounted some to half the original cost or more.

Enticed by a good deal, you click on the link. When you do, you go to a website where you can purchase. It looks like a legitimate site, so you enter your payment information, and it charges you for the cup.

However, soon after ordering, you’ll notice some red flags. For example, some buyers reported never receiving a confirmation email and needing help to contact the company. Others received shipping information, but the company never delivered their product. In yet another version, several victims reported getting confirmation that the company had sent the order to Alaska, which is not where they reside.

If you purchase through a shady website, your personal information and the money you spend will be gone for good. The Stanley Cup you ordered never even existed.

How to avoid similar scams:

Only make purchases with sellers you know and trust. When making purchases online, only buy products from reputable businesses. If you find a great deal through a seller you’ve never heard of, do plenty of research to ensure they are legit before entrusting them with your personal information and hard-earned money.

Watch out for imitation websites. Even if you think you are on a well-known vendor’s website, you might not be. Scammers are experts at making lookalike websites to fool consumers into entering their personal and payment information. So take a hard look at the URL to ensure you aren’t on a website that looks like a seller you know but is off by a word or even a single letter.

