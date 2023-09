Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm, was part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Brandt died Thursday morning. They did not give the cause of death, but Brandt had been in declining health in recent years. In 2019, Brandt finally joined Landry (1990) and Schramm (1991) in Canton, Ohio, and always said he never felt overshadowed. He was 91.