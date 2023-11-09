Sandlin Header 2022
School Security Guard Leaves Gun In Bathroom

L&P Global Security fired one of its armed security guards at a Collin County elementary school. The security guard forgot his gun after using an adult bathroom at Story Elementary School in Allen. A teacher found the firearm and immediately notified school administrators. An Allen Police Officer, also on campus, collected the gun.

