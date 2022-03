The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has to allow a spiritual advisor in the death chamber during executions. Also, the advisor can put a hand on the inmate. The high court ruled in a case out of Corpus Christi, but many death row inmates have been on hold over the question. One of those cases is Texas Seven inmate Patrick Murphy. Murphy was denied a Buddhist monk in the death chamber, touching off a fight over religious rights.