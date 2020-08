Another scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed after his attorneys raised concerns over the state’s coronavirus outbreak. Thirty-six-year-old John Henry Ramirez had been set to die Sept. 9 for the 2004 stabbing death of 45-year-old Pablo Castro, a Corpus Christi convenience store worker. Castro was stabbed to death after a robbery that netted Ramirez just $1.25.