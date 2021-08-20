Rocky Point Adventures Header
Sexual Assault Suspect Faces More Charges

Dave Kirkpatrick 24 mins ago

Charles Langston
Bowie County

A Bowie County man already charged with 13 felony counts for sexually assaulting three young girls, and getting one pregnant has now been charged with Witness Tampering. Forty-six-year-old Christopher Langston allegedly threatened harm to one of the victims if she testified against him. Langston is also charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

