SFA Cyber Attack

 

Officials have determined that 8,600 counseling records and about 100 people’s government-issued identification numbers were stolen in a cyberattack at Stephen F. Austin State University last month. SFA was hit by the cyberattack that caused certain systems to go down. When officials discovered what happened, the university removed internet connections to contain the hack. Law enforcement, cybersecurity experts and UT System colleagues worked together to help return the university to normal operations.

